Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested for November 2025 homicide in South Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Philadelphia police have arrested two people in connection with a November 2025 homicide. 

William Percha, 55, and Shamar Moody, 28, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Amadou Thiam, 50, last year, police said. Officers arrested them on the 2000 block of Wilmot Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police responding to a burglary report found Thiam unresponsive, unclothed and suffering from severe head injuries on the 2400 block of Federal Street on Nov. 10, 2025. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries on Nov. 12, according to police. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue