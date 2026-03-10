2 arrested for November 2025 homicide in South Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police have arrested two people in connection with a November 2025 homicide.

William Percha, 55, and Shamar Moody, 28, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Amadou Thiam, 50, last year, police said. Officers arrested them on the 2000 block of Wilmot Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police responding to a burglary report found Thiam unresponsive, unclothed and suffering from severe head injuries on the 2400 block of Federal Street on Nov. 10, 2025. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries on Nov. 12, according to police.