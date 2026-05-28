Former Eagles cheerleader named "Caregiver of the Year" helping husband with early-onset Alzheimer's

A Doylestown resident and former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader is being recognized for her advocacy on behalf of caregivers for adults with Alzheimer's disease.

CBS News Philadelphia first introduced you to Karen and Anthony Sandone in January 2025. Anthony Sandone was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease when he was 55 years old.

"It took us two years to get the diagnosis," Karen Sandone said.

She takes care of her husband full-time.

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with Karen Sandone outside Lincoln Financial Field. In the early 1990s, Sandone was the captain of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders when the team played at Veterans Stadium. She said her time leading the team prepared her for what would become the fight of her life.

"There's a lot of burdens, financial, medical, physical," Sandone said. "We just sold our house so we could pay for his care."

Sandone has become an advocate for other caregivers through her podcast, "Surviving the Now." She has a big following on social media.

"We have so many caregivers across the country who are involved with our support group," Sandone said.

Earlier this month, she was honored as "Caregiver of the Year" by the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic. Sandone was also named "Citizen of the Week" by The Philadelphia Citizen.

"I obviously did not get into this to win awards," Sandone said. "However, the responses that I received from the individuals that participated made me really confirm why I'm doing this. I'm helping others."

Sandone said with a growing number of younger people getting diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, the need for support is increasing.

Sandone also said just like the Eagles, who have had good and bad seasons throughout the years, she is living the reality of life's ups and downs.