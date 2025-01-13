New study shows risk of developing dementia in the U.S. is much higher than previously estimated

The risk of developing dementia in the United States is much higher than previously estimated, according to a new study published in the journal "Nature Medicine" on Monday.

People in the United States are living longer, and with that comes increased rates of dementia. Dr. Josef Coresh, with NYU Langone Health, found in his research that cognitive decline will double by 2060 and then impact about 1 million Americans a year.

Karen and Anthony Sandone say they were living the good life until he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's when he was 55.

"I got lost in the car and I didn't know where I was," Anthony Sandone said.

In addition to some memory loss, he had trouble finding words. He said, "It [felt] like a truck hit me," when he heard the diagnosis.

"It was very devastating," his wife, Karen Sandone, said.

Now the couple is working with the Alzheimer's Association to raise awareness about the memory-robbing type of dementia that's growing.

The author of the new study, Coresh, found dementia numbers will double over the next 35 years. Coresh said the study found the lifetime risk of developing dementia for people over the age of 55 is 42% -- that's considerably higher than previous estimates.

"This study looked at 15,000 people followed since the late 1980s," he said.

Coresh said the risk goes up with age, especially after age 85. The research highlights the need for more preventative measures.

"The things that prevent heart disease like low blood pressure, no diabetes, no smoking and then physical activity, sleep," Coresh said. "Then later there's a lot more hearing loss. And I'd have people address hearing and vision loss and avoiding social isolation."

The Sandones say it took two years to get the diagnosis. With the early onset, there are medications that can slow progression, which Anthony Sandone is taking.

"We do think it's helping, and we're certainly grateful that he was a candidate," Karen Sandone said.

The couple is celebrating 15 years of marriage and hoping for many more.

The new research also finds dementia is significantly higher among Black adults, who also have an earlier onset.