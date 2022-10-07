Watch CBS News
Crime

Altercation ends with deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after an altercation in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section ended with a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street. 

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was involved in an altercation when another man intervened and shot him in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter remains at large.

For a list of gun violence resources, click here.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.