Altercation ends with deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after an altercation in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section ended with a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was involved in an altercation when another man intervened and shot him in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter remains at large.

