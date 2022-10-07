Altercation ends with deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after an altercation in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section ended with a deadly shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street.
Police say the victim, a 30-year-old man, was involved in an altercation when another man intervened and shot him in the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooter remains at large.
For a list of gun violence resources, click here.
