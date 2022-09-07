Allentown School District employee dies from injuries sustained in accident outside Dieruff High School
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Allentown School District is mourning the death of an employee. The school district says Ms. Angela Yowakim passed away from injuries sustained in a serious traffic accident outside Dieruff High School on Tuesday.
Ms. Yowakim was crossing Irving Street around 6:42 a.m. when the accident occurred.
She was employed by the district as a paraprofessional since 2019 and graduated from Dieruff High School in 2015.
The district's crisis response team has enhanced support for grieving staff, students, and families to speak with a counselor or school psychologist.
The school district says this led to an increase in police presence throughout the day.
An investigation is underway.
