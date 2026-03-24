Video shows dramatic rescue from burning home in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Body camera video shows an Allentown, Pennsylvania, firefighter rescuing a man from a fire late last week.

Allentown's Engine 6 and Truck 2 shared the video on social media showing the fire response on the 900 block of North Emery Street on Friday, March 20.

The video starts with a firefighter running toward the smoking home before climbing up a ladder that was leaning against the front facade. He speaks with a man who was leaning out the front window and then helps him down the ladder.

Allentown Fire Department Engine 6 and Truck 2

The home can be seen filled with smoke – a fire was later found in the basement and quickly extinguished.

A total of three people were rescued from the fire, two people from the front window and one in the back of the home. Three more people got out of the home prior to firefighters' arrival.

There's no word on what caused the fire or the conditions of the victims.

Six people in the home have been displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross.