Philadelphia chefs Alex Kemp and Amanda Shulman talk food, parenting and support for Alex's Lemonade Stand

You can taste the love in their food, and when you meet chefs Alex Kemp and Amanda Shulman, you can immediately see the love they share.

Not only is the couple co-owners of the Pine Street Grill in Fitler Square, they're also husband and wife.

Pine Street is their latest collaboration, their newest baby, so to speak. But these new parents are best known for their widely acclaimed culinary success at their other hit Philly restaurants.

My Loup is run by Kemp.

"Indulgent, abundant," he said of the food. "I'm from Quebec, lot of French influence, over the top."

Her Place Supper Club is run by Shulman, a University of Pennsylvania graduate.

"Her Place is like a gem of a dinner party," Shulman explained. "It's a super-curated experience."

Her Place Supper Club and My Loup CBS Philadelphia

Both restaurants have garnered recognition from the James Beard Foundation, and late last year Shulman and her team at Her Place Supper Club earned a highly coveted Michelin star.

When asked how they balance their busy careers and parenthood, Kemp chalked it up to teamwork.

"It's kind of awesome to have someone who does the same thing that you do," he said. "You kind of support each other that way."

"I think balance is a laughable concept for us," Shulman added. "It's just all one big snowball."

Alex Kemp and Amanda Shulman CBS Philadelphia

The couple is using their celebrity and cooking skills to give back as part of the lineup of renowned chefs taking part in the annual Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Great Chefs Event.

On June 13, local chefs will serve delicious bites to raise money for childhood cancer research and support affected families.

"Especially now that we have a child, it just hits home even more," Shulman said.

Just like their delectable food, their commitment to giving back is as impactful as every bite.

"We're just doing this because we love it and we feel really lucky to do what we like," she said. "We're just so proud to support."

20th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon

CBS Philadelphia proudly presents the 20th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon on Wednesday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Volunteers will be standing by to take viewer donations in the fight against childhood cancer and honor the memory of Alex Scott, the little girl who started it all with a front-yard lemonade stand.

There are a variety of ways you can donate and join the fight against childhood cancer: