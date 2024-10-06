Alec Bohm out of Phillies lineup Sunday against Mets, Edmundo Sosa starting at third base

The Philadelphia Phillies have pulled Alec Bohm from the lineup ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS against the New York Mets Sunday, instead bringing in Edmundo Sosa to cover third base.

The roster change came just hours before first pitch at Citizens Bank Park Sunday afternoon, where the Phillies will look to even the series against the Mets, who came back late in Saturday's game to win 6-2.

Alec Bohm is OUT of the lineup, replaced by Edmundo Sosa.



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 3

Castellanos 9

Stott 4

Realmuto 2

Marsh 7

Sosa 5

Rojas 8



Sánchez LHP https://t.co/GARNVqEGoB — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 6, 2024

Bohm went 0-4 in Game 1 while showcasing frustration in several of his at-bats and had a slow final two weeks of the regular season after returning from a hand strain.

The Phillies 5-through-9 hitters went 1-for-17 in the Game 1 loss to the Mets. Thomson is sending a message to his lineup, one he hopes carries throughout the Phillies' biggest game of the season.

"I wanted to get some energy in the lineup," Thomson said. "Sosa is our energy guy. Bohm is not swinging the bat particularly well. He's not the only one. I just wanted to get Sosa in there."

Thomson had the conversation with Bohm and Sosa when he made the decision. The Phillies manager said Bohm wasn't pleased with the decision, but the call was certainly Thomson's to make.

"I know he's frustrated. He wants to produce," Thomson said. "It's just one of those things. I just wanted to get Sosa in there. He's an energy guy and makes things happen usually when he's in there."

While Thomson wanted to add a spark to the lineup, he wasn't worried about the reaction from the Phillies. Philadelphia's lineup -- not named Kyle Schwarber -- went 0-for-20 in the seven innings Zach Wheeler tossed his one-hit gem. Schwarber went 2-for-3 in those seven innings, the only Phillies player to record a hit.

"I really don't worry about what other people necessarily think," Thomson said. "I do what I think is the best thing for our ball club for the daily basis. I think these guys are well aware of what needs to be done."

Thomson is looking for more from his offense, making a change to get the hitters going. The Phillies' season is essentially on the line, as going down 2-0 at home in a best-of-five series isn't ideal.

"He's a guy with one swing of the bat can change the game with his speed and his power," Thomson said. "Coming off a tough loss like that, I think a little energy helps."

Cristopher Sánchez, who welcomed a baby boy with his wife just days before the series began, will start on the mound for Philadelphia on Sunday.

Here's a look at the rest of the Phillies lineup for Game 2:

Kyle Schwarber, DH Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B Nick Castellanos, RF Bryson Stott, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Brandon Marsh, LF Edmundo Sosa, 3B Johan Rojas, CF

First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is set for 4:08 p.m.