2 convicted of setting Pennsylvania pizza shop on fire, leading to death of Philadelphia firefighter

2 men convicted of setting Philadelphia pizza shop on fire, leading to firefighter's death

A federal jury found two men guilty Thursday of setting a pizza shop in Pennsylvania on fire in 2022, killing Philadelphia Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson and injuring five others.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said Al-Ashraf Khalil and Isaam Jaghama were each convicted of conspiracy to commit malicious damage by means of fire of a building used in interstate commerce and malicious damage by means of fire of a building used in interstate commerce.

Khalil was also convicted of wire fraud and using fire in furtherance of wire fraud, according to the release.

The jury found that Khalil and Jaghama set fire to a building housing apartments and a pizza shop at 300 West Indiana Ave. in the city's Fairhill around 2 a.m. on June 18, 2022. Khalil owned the building. The burned building collapsed on Williamson and five others about an hour after it began. The fire was ruled an arson.

Federal prosecutors successfully argued that Khalil and Jaghama lit the building on fire so Khalil could claim insurance money.

According to the release, Khalil signed paperwork on the day of the fire allowing an insurance adjuster to file an insurance claim of more than $400,000.

"This fire wasn't an accident or act of God," U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement. "But for these defendants, it never would have started, the building would still stand, and Lt. Williamson would still be with his family — a wholly preventable tragedy, sparked by greed."

Both Philadelphia men face federal prison time, with Khalil facing a mandatory minimum of 17 up to a life sentence. Jaghama faces a minimum of 7 years to life sentence.