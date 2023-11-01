After monster game against Washington, Eagles WR A.J. Brown closing in on receiving yards record

(CBS/AP) -- A.J. Brown was key in the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders last week.

Through eight games, Brown has 939 yards for the Eagles. Against Washington, Brown finished with eight catches for 130 yards and two TDs to set an NFL record with his sixth straight game with at least 125 yards receiving.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is speaking at 12:30 p.m. ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. You can watch in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The way Brown and Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill are playing, the NFL's single-season receiving record could be in serious jeopardy.

Brown is closing in fast.

He has 831 yards in his last six games and is currently on pace for 1,995 — slightly ahead of Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 yards receiving set in 2012.

We'll see how many targets Brown gets in the Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

With both receivers off to historic starts and the addition of the 17th game to the schedule, Johnson's record is in danger of being broken.

Brown already holds the single-season receiving yards record among Eagles players.

Hill is off to an even better pace than Brown. He has 1,104 yards receiving for the Dolphins, becoming the first player in 52 years to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the first eight games of the season. The only other players to reach 1,000 yards receiving in the first eight games are Charley Hennigan (1,122 in 1961), Elroy Hirsch (1,058 in 1951) and Don Hutson (1,032 in 1942).

Hill would be be on pace to break Johnson's record even without the 17th game as he is averaging 126.8 yards per game. He needs to average 106 yards the rest of the way to break Johnson's mark.