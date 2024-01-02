Eagles punter Braden Mann helps teen boys raise funds for trip to Africa

Philadelphia teens and mentors paint sneakers to raise money for trip to Africa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles punter Braden Mann joined many other mentors as teen boys painted shoes Tuesday as part of a fundraiser for their summer trip to Africa.

"My shoe design is basically for my dad," said 13-year-old Ibrahim Smith.

A pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes served as a blank canvas for the teen, who spelled out his and his siblings names to honor his father.

"Mekalya, Mekai, Efrom, Azhir, Nassir, Ibrahim, and Talib, and it spells out 'MEAN IT.' So, I was going to put that on the shoe," Smith said.

He was one of about 20 teenage boys who joined the KB Foundation Leadership Education Abroad Program at the Guerin Recreation Center to paint shoes given by Lapstone + Hammer.

This was more than an art project though. Some of the students will eventually auction their shoes to help pay for their trip to Africa.

"This is a 100% free opportunity for the young people who are part of our KB Foundation," said founder Kirk Berry.

The auction helps make the trip for these boys as smooth as possible, he said.

"Any dollars raised for our LEAP program are for the youth to be able to get their passports, their visas, their vaccination shots, if needed," Berry said.

Some boys at the event already made the trip in August 2023. Philadelphia Eagles punter Braden Mann learned all about it as he designed his own shoe at the event through the team's My Cause My Cleats program.

CBS News Philadelphia

"I think the trip to Africa is amazing," Mann said. "They've been telling me a little bit about it and what they did. I think it's a really awesome cause. And any way I can kind of help out and contribute would be great."

Stadium Custom Kicks will host the auction. However, owner Alex Katz said not every artist has to sell their creation.

"Or, they can wear them around town, around school, or whatever they want to do with them," he said.

As for Smith, he plans to keep his shoes and surprise his dad.

"He doesn't know that I'm doing it yet," Smith said. "But I think he's going to be proud."