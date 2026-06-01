A.J. Brown thanks Eagles fans, Philadelphia after trade to New England Patriots. See the full message.

A.J. Brown thanked Eagles fans and the city of Philadelphia in an Instagram post Monday after he was traded to the New England Patriots for two draft picks.

"Eagles nation, thank you for welcoming my family and me with open arms from day one," Brown wrote. "This city, this locker room, and this fan base will always hold a special place in my heart. To my brothers in that locker room - thank you for going to battle with me every single day. The memories we made together, on and off the field, are something I'll carry with me forever.

"To the coaching staff, trainers, equipment staff, cafeteria workers, and the cleaning crew - thank you for everything you do behind the scenes to keep us going. There are so many people in the building who make it possible for us to go out there and compete, and I'm grateful for all of you. Playing for this city has been an honor, and I'm thankful for every moment I had in midnight green. Thank you, Philly. Much love always, God bless."

The Eagles thanked Brown in a social media post after announcing the deal.

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates following the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. / Getty Images

The Eagles received a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Patriots in exchange for Brown, pending a physical. In New England, Brown will reunite with Mike Vrabel, who coached him earlier in his career with the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles trading Brown to the Patriots has been expected for months after he became frustrated with his role on offense, especially in the 2025 season.

Brown leaves the franchise after four highly productive seasons, where he helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl and appear in another. With Brown as the team's top receiver, the Eagles went to the playoffs for four straight seasons and won three NFC East titles.

Brown, who was acquired from the Titans in a trade during the 2022 NFL draft, had the best years of his career in Philadelphia. He earned All-Pro honors three times and was named to the Pro Bowl twice.

Brown posted four straight 1,000-yard-plus seasons in Philadelphia, including two where he had more than 1,400 yards. Those seasons in 2022 and 2023 are the most receiving yards by a receiver in a single season in franchise history

In 2023, Brown had 106 receptions, the most by an Eagles wide receiver in a single season. Brown also set an NFL record by recording 125-plus receiving yards in six straight games. Former NFL wideouts Calvin Johnson and Pat Studstill previously had the record at five games.

With Brown gone, DeVonta Smith now becomes Philadelphia's No. 1 wideout. The two were one of the best tandems in the NFL over the last four seasons.