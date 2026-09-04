She lost her son in a shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia. Now, she's pushing for cameras on interstates.

A Philadelphia mother is on a mission to honor her son's life by pushing to make interstates safer after he was shot and killed on I-95 in March 2025.

Denise Donahue is urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would require the installation of safety cameras along high-risk interstate corridors like I-95.

It would be called "Aiden's Law."

"I don't want him to have died in vain," she said of her son Aiden Zeallor. "I want him and his legacy to go on and bring about change."

Donahue has since started a petition to advocate for the cameras, which she hopes will start with the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia. She said she understands privacy concerns, but adds the cameras will only go after individuals involved with a crime on a state highway.

"These cameras will only specifically be used for law enforcement to investigate crime that happens up on I-95," Donahue said.

Pennsylvania State Police said Zeallor was driving north on I-95 near Port Richmond in March of 2025 when gunfire suddenly erupted on the busy highway. Zeallor, who was struck multiple times, was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of gunfire aimed at another car, according to state police.

CBS News Philadelphia has interviewed Donahue multiple times since her son's death as police searched for the people responsible. At the time, she feared his case was going cold. After 18 months of searching, police said they finally tracked down two people involved in the shooting.

Joseph Toledo-Gonzalez, 27, and Alondra Lopez, 28, were both arrested last week in connection with the shooting. They're now facing multiple charges, including murder.

"That, I think, is one of the reasons why this investigation has taken so long — because we didn't have those cameras. So these criminals got away with what they did for a year and a half," she said.

Donahue believes the cameras could help prevent another tragedy.

Donahue said she may not be able to get her son back, but she won't stop fighting to make sure what happened to him doesn't happen to anyone else.

"Aiden's life mattered," she said. "Aiden, his legacy and his honor will go on if I can prevent this from happening to at least one family."