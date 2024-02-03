Watch CBS News
Why you should check out the African American Children's Book Fair in Philadelphia

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

32nd annual African American Children's Book Fair kicks off Saturday in Philadelphia
32nd annual African American Children's Book Fair kicks off Saturday in Philadelphia 04:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the largest single-day book events for children in the country is kicking off in Philadelphia Saturday.

The 32nd annual African American Children's Book Fair takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

There will be a wide selection of affordable books to buy as well as promotional giveaways, prizes and games.

"You see all generations of families that are coming out, you see our educators, our librarians, everybody's there to celebrate Black children's literature," author Kelly Starling Lyons said.

Kids also get to meet the authors of the stories, Starling Lyons said.

"First they get to see themselves as the star of their stories, which matters so much. Secondly, they can look at us and know that they can do it too," she added.

The book fair takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Ross DiMattei
ross-dimattei-web-headshot-1024x576-branded.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 12:09 PM EST

