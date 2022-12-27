Michigan co-leader sentenced to 16 years in 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan governor 2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan governor 00:22

The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges at a second trial in August in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fox and Croft were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Whitmer, who was first elected in 2018, won reelection in November over Tudor Dixon, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Whitmer wasn't physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and broke things up with 14 arrests.

The government said Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology while Fox was the "driving force urging their recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who stood in their way."

Croft is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for Fox, the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a "false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader." Kent County Jail via AP

Their convictions came months after a different jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, couldn't reach a verdict but acquitted two other men.

Fox and Croft in 2020 met with like-minded provocateurs at a summit in Ohio, trained with weapons in Michigan and Wisconsin and took a ride to "put eyes" on Whitmer's vacation home with night-vision goggles, according to evidence.

"People need to stop with the misplaced anger and place the anger where it should go, and that's against our tyrannical ... government," Fox declared that spring, boiling over COVID-19 restrictions and perceived threats to gun ownership.

"They had no real plan for what to do with the governor if they actually seized her. Paradoxically, this made them more dangerous, not less," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing ahead of the hearing.

In 2020, Fox, 39, was living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, the site of clandestine meetings with members of a paramilitary group and an undercover FBI agent. His lawyer said he was depressed, anxious and smoking marijuana daily.

Two men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified against Fox and Croft received substantial breaks: Ty Garbin already is free after a 2 1/2-year prison term, while Kaleb Franks was given a four-year sentence.

In state court, three men recently were given lengthy sentences for assisting Fox earlier in the summer of 2020. Five more are awaiting trial in Antrim County, where Whitmer's vacation home is located.

When the plot was extinguished, Whitmer, a Democrat, blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given "comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." In August, 19 months after leaving office, Trump said the kidnapping plan was a "fake deal."