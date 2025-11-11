Fire burning at explosives detonator assembly facility in Chester County, Pennsylvania

Multiple explosions were heard after a facility in Chester County owned by an explosives manufacturing company went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched after 3 a.m. to the Action Manufacturing Company facility in Atglen, a community in West Fallowfield Township, Pennsylvania. The Keystone Valley Fire Department confirmed details of the fire in a news release.

When the first crews from Cochranville Fire Company arrived, they found the building in flames and contacted the Chester County Hazmat team. Other units, including Keystone Valley, were then brought in as mutual aid.

The crews connected with a representative from the facility, who informed them about the hazards present in the building.

Tankers were set up to bring water to the scene, which is far from water sources, the fire department said.

Later in the morning, firefighters determined the best course of action was to stay on standby and let the building continue to burn.

According to court records, Action Manufacturing makes timing and arming devices for munitions and explosives, and works with explosive powders. The records said their manufacturing processes also produce explosive solid waste.

"In its manufacturing process, Action Manufacturing mixes explosive powders, and also fills boosters, detonators and other items with explosive powders," a federal news release dated from 2014 states.

Action pleaded guilty in 2014 to illegally storing hazardous waste at the Atglen facility, instead of sending it to an approved facility for treatment, storage and disposal. The company paid a $1.2 million fine as part of the plea with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia.

Images from Chopper 3 showed flames visible on the exterior of the Action facility as of around 7:30 a.m.