Multiple crashes slow down traffic on New Jersey Turnpike today

Remnants of fiery crash block lanes on New Jersey Turnpike

Two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike are slowing down drivers in South Jersey on Tuesday morning.

One crash scene in Barrington, Camden County, was blocking multiple lanes on the northbound side.

Traffic was getting by in one lane while the crash investigation occupied the shoulder and another lane. A burned remnant of a vehicle could be seen from Chopper 3.

That crash scene is north of Exit 3 for Route 168 and is creating a backup.

New Jersey State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened at about 1:40 a.m.

Crash blocks traffic on NJ Turnpike in Florence, NJ

Another crash on the turnpike was slowing down traffic Tuesday morning. The crash scene is on the eastbound Pennsylvania extension in Florence Township.

No lanes were closed in this crash, but the right shoulder was blocked.

A burned vehicle could be seen next to a tractor-trailer.

We've reached out to authorities for more information on what happened and if anyone was injured in these crashes.