Multiple crashes slow down traffic on New Jersey Turnpike today

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

CBS Philadelphia

Remnants of fiery crash block lanes on New Jersey Turnpike
Remnants of fiery crash block lanes on New Jersey Turnpike 01:03

Two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike are slowing down drivers in South Jersey on Tuesday morning.

One crash scene in Barrington, Camden County, was blocking multiple lanes on the northbound side.

Traffic was getting by in one lane while the crash investigation occupied the shoulder and another lane. A burned remnant of a vehicle could be seen from Chopper 3.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-250429-frame-272432.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

That crash scene is north of Exit 3 for Route 168 and is creating a backup.

New Jersey State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened at about 1:40 a.m.

Crash blocks traffic on NJ Turnpike in Florence, NJ

Another crash on the turnpike was slowing down traffic Tuesday morning. The crash scene is on the eastbound Pennsylvania extension in Florence Township.

No lanes were closed in this crash, but the right shoulder was blocked. 

lns-chopper-nj-florence-turnpike-crash-042925-frame-18340.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

A burned vehicle could be seen next to a tractor-trailer.

We've reached out to authorities for more information on what happened and if anyone was injured in these crashes.

