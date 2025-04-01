Parents react after 20 charged in abuse case at Pa. school: "A lot of people need to be held accountable"

Parents say "a lot of people need to be held accountable" after school staff charged in abuse case

Parents in the Chester Community Charter School community are furious after the alleged abuse that led to 20 school staff members being criminally charged on Monday.

The Delaware County District Attorney's office says nine staffers at the school were charged with simple assault and other offenses related to "techniques to restrain and punish children," and 11 staffers were charged with at least one count of failing to report the crime of endangering the welfare of a child.

Many of the accused staffers were employees of Peak Performers Staffing, LLC, a company co-founded by Jennifer Woodhouse and Emmanuel Gilbert of Chester. Woodhouse said the Peak Performers staff members were trained in safety care techniques; however, when investigators asked for records of the training in restraints and crisis prevention techniques, it was revealed that none of the staffers had the mandated up-to-date training, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said on Monday.

Since the news broke, several of those charged have turned themselves in, and the school pledged to cut ties with the staffing agency.

Two parents who didn't want to be identified spoke to CBS News Philadelphia about what happened to their children.

"I got a call maybe the first week of January from Chester Township police stating that it was an incident of assault – two teachers or staff members...and that two of my sons were in this assault," a mother said. "I cried, because my sons are little."

Chester Township police say six people have turned themselves in since the charges were filed, and others are making arrangements to do so. A few more parents have called asking to speak to detectives about incidents that might be related.

"As soon as school administrators learned that there was any possible violation of approved methods, it took swift and decisive action to terminate the contractor," a statement from Chester Community Charter School read in part. "CCCS employees who are alleged to have carried out such practices were also promptly terminated at that time, and any employees who might have had knowledge of the situation were placed on leave, pending further investigation."