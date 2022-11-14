Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteer firefighter recruitment in Montgomery County

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Volunteer firefighter recruitment in Montgomery County
Volunteer firefighter recruitment in Montgomery County 00:19

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Happening Monday, a new volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign is set to launch in Montgomery County.

There is a county-wide need for volunteers and a $686,000 grant from FEMA is being used to fund the campaign.

The official announcement will be made Monday at 5 p.m. at the Abington Township Fire Department's public training facility.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 6:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.