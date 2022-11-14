Volunteer firefighter recruitment in Montgomery County
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Happening Monday, a new volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign is set to launch in Montgomery County.
There is a county-wide need for volunteers and a $686,000 grant from FEMA is being used to fund the campaign.
The official announcement will be made Monday at 5 p.m. at the Abington Township Fire Department's public training facility.
