Abington Township, Pennsylvania, police warn of 2 burglary attempts that may be connected

Police in one Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town are warning residents to keep a close eye on their homes after two recent burglary attempts that may be connected.

On back-to-back nights, burglars attempted to get into two houses about a mile apart in the Rydal section of Abington Township, police said.

They were successful in one of the attempts, police said in a Facebook post.

The first attempted burglary occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, on the 900 block of Meetinghouse Road. Police said the suspect or suspects tried to get in through the basement window and rear door of the home, but didn't succeed.

Around 7:10 p.m. the next night — Sunday, Jan. 18 — there was a burglary on the 700 block of Washington Lane, Abington police said. The suspect or suspects entered through a basement window, took "several items of value," and then left through a rear door in that incident.

"Due to the close proximity of the locations, the similar methods of entry, and the incidents occurring on consecutive days, it is possible both crimes were committed by the same individual(s)," Abington police said.

Police say homeowners should keep their homes well-lit and a vehicle parked in the driveway to appear as if someone is present in the home.

Alarms and security cameras could also help prevent burglaries, and it's recommended to keep valuables in other areas of the home outside the master bedroom, which is often burglars' first target.