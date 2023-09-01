Abington High School implements tighter security for home football games

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Abington High School football players took the field Friday for the first time since police arrested a teen they claim brought a loaded gun to a game last week. Fans were met with tighter security, which will now be standard procedure for all home games moving forward.

Abington played Council Rock North High School on Friday, with kickoff moved up to 11:30 a.m. because of last week's incident.

School officials cleared the field last Saturday minutes after police arrested a Cheltenham High School student. Police said the student had a gun on them, with a round in the chamber, two magazines, 30 more rounds and a laser light on the weapon.

That prompted this week's scheduled change.

The teams began practicing at 10 a.m., with families starting to arrive around 10:15 a.m.

Everyone found tighter security by the district and Abington Township Police.

"I think that's great," parent Natasha Pronsiati said. "Obviously, most importantly, is the safety of the kids. Also, the kids spend a lot of time working, practicing to actually play games. So whatever is necessary for them to safely be able to play games, it is fine with me, absolutely."

CBS News Philadelphia

Abington School District said handheld metal detectors will be used and both Abington and Council Rock North students will need an ID to attend the game. No face coverings are allowed, except for medical or religious reasons.

No liquids, bottles or large bags will be allowed either, and there is no re-entry no matter what time in the game.

Cheltenham High School also implemented additional security measures for its football game Thursday night.

But the response will not end there.

Abington Police has a mentorship program.

Officers are pulling together to help at-risk teens and prevent gun violence.