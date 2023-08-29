Cheltenham to implement more security protocols after student brought ghost gun to football game

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- On Monday night, dozens of concerned parents gathered for an emergency meeting at Cheltenham High School.

It comes just three days after police say a student brought a loaded gun to a football game.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven said he held this meeting for transparency to address the situation. He says he values the voice, collaboration and teamwork of the parents to keep students safe.

"Friday was that wake up call for us. Let's step out there, have a town hall and figure out as a community what we need to do differently," Superintendent Scriven said.

Concerned parents filled the Little Theater at Cheltenham High School. Superintendent Scriven wanted to make sure parents were on the same page after police say a Cheltenham student brought a gun to an away football game at Abington High School.

"Now, we know where they stand I have a baseline. Now I have to take all of that and put it into action," Superintendent Scriven said.

This all started on Friday when police say they arrested a student at halftime for having a loaded ghost gun. The football game was suspended that night.

Many parents say they were at that game and one of the main concerns was communication.

"We need to be proactive. We have to get in front of these things before they start not afterwards," a parent said.

Cheltenham does have a home football game on Thursday. School officials say there will be more security, including screening and wands. They say there will be extra lighting and walkie-talkies for a clearer line of communication.

"By taking those extra precautionary measures, we can show people we are taking this seriously," Superintendent Scriven said.

Superintendent Scriven says he knows parents have a ton of questions and they won't solve everything right away as change takes time. He says they are working alongside police to come up with a plan to fill gaps and come up with long term resolutions moving forward.

"We really have faith in the administrators and the Cheltenham Police Department, so it was a good meeting," a man said.

"I graduated from this high school. I know that there are holes in what's going on but I think of there is community and more of a plan, we can all help and make this work together," a woman said.

The Abington School District says they are working with Abington police to review protocols and evaluate additional layers of security to keep students safe.