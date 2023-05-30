Moment of silence held for slain Abington high school student

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A sophomore student from Abington Senior High School is being remembered after he was shot and killed over the Memorial Day weekend. The school held a moment of silence Tuesday to honor the 16-year-old's life and memory.

According to Philadelphia Police, Keivon Abraham was found shot in the head on the 2400 block of North Clarion Street just after midnight on Monday. Despite life-saving efforts, Abraham died at the scene.

The Abington School District Superintendent, Jeffrey S. Fecher, issued a statement to families outlining plans to remember Abraham and the impact of the loss on the school community.

"It is heartbreaking to lose any member of our school community, let alone in this way, so it is important that we support one another and look out for those who may be struggling in the days and weeks ahead," said Fecher in the statement. "Abington Senior High School will hold a moment of silence at the start of the day [Tuesday] in Keivon's memory."

Fecher also said in the statement that grief counseling and mental health assistance are being offered by the school's counselor as well as the district's Student Services Department.

The investigation into the homicide is still ongoing and so far no arrests have been made.

Philadelphia Police believe the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt or a long sleeve grey shirt, black pants and white sneakers.