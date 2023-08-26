Montco high school football game suspended after juvenile with gun arrested: police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A football game scheduled Friday between Abington and Cheltenham High Schools was suspended after it was determined that a juvenile had a gun. The juvenile was arrested for possession of a firearm a little before 8:30 p.m.

Abington Township police say a parent notified officials after seeing a juvenile with a weapon inside the Abington High School Stadium. They say the juvenile was quickly taken into custody and escorted out of the area.

Police found a loaded gun and an extended magazine that was around his waist.

They say it was revealed upon further investigation that the suspect was a Cheltenham High School student.

The juvenile was taken to Montgomery County Juvenile Center and police say he will be charged with felony weapons offenses.

Important message from Dr. Scriven pic.twitter.com/WzhkVuSWKi — Cheltenham SD (@CheltenhamSD) August 26, 2023

They say out of safety for the students and everyone else, the football game was suspended at halftime.

Both teams were safely dismissed to their locker rooms and a heavy police presence remained in the area until everyone was able to leave.

There are no reports of anyone hurt during the incident and there is an ongoing investigation with the Abington Township police and the Abington School District.

The future date of the football game is to be determined.