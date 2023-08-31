Metal detectors, other screening protocols in place for Cheltenham High School football game

Cheltenham to have more screening for high school football game Thursday

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- Metal detectors and additional screening measures will be in place for Cheltenham High School's first home football game since a student was arrested last week for bringing a gun to a game, the school district said in a letter.

In a letter to the school community, superintendent Brian Scriven and Cheltenham High School principal Jimmy D'Andrea said attendees will undergo screening through metal detector wands before entering the stadium.

"Attendees may only carry small CLEAR bags into the stadium, and all bags will be searched," the letter said.

Important information from Superintendent Scriven and me regarding procedures for the home varsity football game on Thursday evening! Like last year, all CHS students must have their student IDs or be with an adult 21 or older! pic.twitter.com/DjCUDjQfLs — Jimmy D'Andrea (@CheltenhamPrin) August 30, 2023

No backpacks or large bags will be permitted, according to the letter.

The security protocols come after a student brought a loaded gun to Cheltenham's game against Abington last Friday.

Additional measures include showing identification for admission, extra lighting and walkie-talkies for a clearer line of communication.

All students must show their student IDs to enter the game, and children under 18 without an ID card will need to be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older, the letter said.

School district officials said there will be an additional police presence at the game too.

Cheltenham will play Chester High School at 7 p.m. Thursday.