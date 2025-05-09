Aaron Nola struggles as Philadelphia Phillies get shutout in 6-0 loss to Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez, Kyle Manzardo and Angel Martínez homered as the Cleveland Guardians blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Friday night.

Four Cleveland pitchers combined on the shutout as the Guardians started a six-game homestand. Starter Gavin Williams (3-2) went five innings and struck out eight with four walks.

Martínez connected off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-6) for a two-run shot in the fifth inning to extend the Guardians lead to 3-0. Manzardo and José Ramírez had solo shots in the fourth and seventh innings.

Daniel Schneemann and Carlos Santana also drove in runs for the Guardians, who have won three straight and five of their last six games.

The Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

Ramírez connected on a hanging curveball from Joe Ross and put it into the right-field stands for his sixth home run to extend Cleveland's lead to 6-0. Ramírez just missed homering on the prior pitch as he fouled it down the right-field line.

Key stat

Manzardo, who had five homers and 15 RBIs in 53 games last year, leads the Guardians in home runs (nine) and RBIs (22) during the early part of this season.

Up next

LHP Ranger Suárez (0-0, 17.18 ERA) makes his second start of the season for Philadelphia. Cleveland will go with RHP Tanner Bibee (3-2, 4.26).