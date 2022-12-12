AAA predicts 14% increase in holiday travel in U.S. this year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis the season to travel. Nationally, AAA estimates nearly 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes for Christmas and New Year's.

That's two million more expected this year compared to last.

Air travel is expected to increase by 14% from last year and we're waking up to lower gas prices Monday morning.

AAA says drivers in the Philadelphia region are paying $3.66 for a gallon of regular gas, that's down two cents overnight.

In New Jersey, drivers are paying $3.38 which is a penny lower than Sunday. Drivers in Delaware are paying $3.23, which is also down a penny.

Experts credit the lower prices to decreased demand for oil.