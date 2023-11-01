AAA offers affordable tips to keep cars rolling in cold weather

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – A mechanic from AAA offered ways families can keep their cars and budgets maintained as temps dropped across the Philadelphia area.

The cars rolled into the AAA Service Center in King of Prussia on Wednesday.

AAA mechanic Cody Garris was working on them, and he has had his own share of cold-weather car trouble in the past.

"Pulled off to the side of the road and tried to get out. I could see that the tire was just on the ground already," Garris said.

He said four cars were in his repair bay and another was outside, all for low or flat tires, because the cold can lead to low air pressure in tires. He also explained the cold can cause problems with batteries, especially if they are not maintained.

"Corrosion will kill the battery pretty quickly, because it's all the built-up gunk over time. So you, especially during winter, get the battery serviced to where all the corrosion is off," Garris said.

And there are other things drivers can do to prepare for winter weather. He recommended making sure the oil level is good, because oil can thicken in lower temperatures.

"You always want to make sure that is up to where it should be so that the motor doesn't get damaged in any way," Garris said.

Garris said brake fluid can build up moisture over time and even freeze in suddenly cold weather.

"Your brake pedal doesn't want to work very well. As soon as you flush out the system, it's good as new," Garris said.

Garris also had this tip for families that may be struggling to afford critical maintenance on what may the only car available for getting to work and school.

"If you need to work out something, just be honest. Be like, 'Hey, I need to work this out, can we see what we can do?'" Garris said.

Whether bargaining over a price or financing the repairs, a little bit of honesty can save your car, your budget, and your day-to-day plans, even as the temps dip in our area.