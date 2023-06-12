Neighborhoods, truck drivers already feeling effects on I-95 collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's not just the area directly around the I-95 collapse that's being impacted in Philadelphia. Neighborhoods near detours are also feeling the effects.

Drivers in Frankford right along Aramingo Avenue have been using this area as a detour following the collapse all throughout the day.

Michael Mangraviti is just one of many drivers using Aramingo Avenue as an alternative.

"There were semi trucks like trying to squeeze onto the left lane trying to head north because it's just totally blocked off," Mangraviti said.

One of those truck drivers being impacted is Angie Leacheo.

She and other drivers say neighbors in Frankford should expect to see semi trucks and more traffic in general.

"That's definitely going to add on more time. I'll have to wake up earlier just to get there on time," Leacheo said.

"All these side roads are going to be heavily impacted," Mangraviti said.

And because of the extra cars and trucks on the road, local businesses like the limousine company Eric Whitmore works for will also be affected.

"It's going to be tough on our drivers because they use a lot of this because a lot of our clients live here and further down," Whitmore said. "As of now, we don't know how we're going to operate. It may take longer for rides."

As traffic flows freely for now, drivers think that come Monday morning during rush hour that will all change.

"I'm sure a lot of people are not going out the way that they do because of this, but I can't imagine tomorrow when people have to get into work. It's going to be a disaster," Mangraviti said.

And we kept hearing that same sentiment while talking to people in this area all day.

But many also said, regardless of what's going on, people need to just stay patient as we continue to see how this situation unfolds.