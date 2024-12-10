"A Philly Special Christmas Party" debuts at top of the Billboard charts

The Philadelphia Eagles are soaring to the top of the NFC East -- and the top of the Billboard charts.

A Philly Special Christmas Party, the third and final album by the Philly Specials, aka former Eagles center Jason Kelce and current offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, debuted at No. 1 on the Independent Charts after its official release on Nov. 29.

That would be reason enough to celebrate, but the album also debuted at No. 2 on the Holiday Albums chart, No. 2 on the Vinyl Chart and No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200.

Like years past, several tracks on A Philly Special Christmas Party feature some famous and familiar voices. Stevie Nicks sings alongside the Specials in "Maybe this Christmas," while Boyz II Men and Travis Kelce croon on "It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)."

Philadelphia band Mt. Joy lends its sound to "Santa Drives and Astrovan," and Jason is joined by his wife Kylie Kelce on "Loud Little Town."

Profits from this year's album sales will support local Philadelphia charities, including the Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Holiday Toy Drive, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Snowflake Station and The Fund For The School District of Philadelphia for Operation Snowball.

The goal of Operation Snowball is to give a gift to every student in the Philadelphia public school system. As of Nov. 26, the Philly Specials said they were halfway to their goal.

Over the first two years of album sales, the Philly Specials say they've donated more than $4 million to local causes.