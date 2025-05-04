Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown announces engagement to girlfriend Kelsey Riley

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest Eagle to be bitten by the love bug this year. In a social media post on May 3, Brown announced his engagement to girlfriend Kelsey Riley.

The post shows Brown proposing to Riley at the Four Seasons in the Comcast Center in Center City, with R&B icon John Legend singing and playing piano as Brown popped the question.

Riley, the mother of Brown's son, is a graduate of Texas Southern University and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., according to her Instagram.

Several current and former Eagles were in attendance for the occasion including Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, DeVonta Smith and Nakobe Dean.

Brown isn't the only Eagle getting another ring this year. Earlier this summer, offensive tackle Lane Johnson also announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Kelsey Homer.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts recently announced he got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows, during an interview with Men's Health magazine published on Tuesday, April 22.

Fellow Eagles' wide receiver DeVonta Smith proposed to his now fiancée, Mya Danielle, on New Year's Eve.

