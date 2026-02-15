Watch CBS News
9-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run in West Philadelphia, police looking for driver

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a car in West Philadelphia on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the child was hit just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 on the 800 block of South 56th Street, near the Christy Rec Center.

The boy was taken to CHOP where he was listed in stable condition, police said Sunday.

The car that hit the boy was described as a mostly burgundy 2010-2013 Honda Crosstour. Police said the car had a black passenger-side fender, green passenger-side front door, white passenger-side rear door, and a bike rack on the roof.

Police said the male driver fled from the scene.

The department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating.

