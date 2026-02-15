9-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run in West Philadelphia, police looking for driver

A 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a car in West Philadelphia on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the child was hit just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 on the 800 block of South 56th Street, near the Christy Rec Center.

The boy was taken to CHOP where he was listed in stable condition, police said Sunday.

The car that hit the boy was described as a mostly burgundy 2010-2013 Honda Crosstour. Police said the car had a black passenger-side fender, green passenger-side front door, white passenger-side rear door, and a bike rack on the roof.

Police said the male driver fled from the scene.

The department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating.