9 current and former Philadelphia police officers charged in "Guns Down, Gloves Up" investigation

Five active-duty Philadelphia police officers and four former officers have been criminally charged, accused of receiving improper payments from a city-funded youth boxing program, officials announced Friday. One of the former officers charged founded the program.

The officers are accused of collecting payments from the youth boxing program, "Guns Down, Gloves Up," while also receiving their regular salaries, and in some cases, while on the clock. The charges were filed by the Philadelphia District Attorney following a joint investigation by the police department's Internal Affairs Division that began in 2023.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a news release that the five active-duty officers were suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss. They are all facing charges including conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.

The "Guns Down, Gloves Up" boxing program was launched in 2020 by Akil to give boys and girls ages 10 to 16 a safe outlet through boxing, this amid record homicide rates in the city at the time.

The program's social media page says its free sessions are held in North Philadelphia by certified boxing instructors.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police for comment and still await their response.

The active-duty officers were identified as Brittanie Crockett, a 10-year veteran, Daniel Moll, a 26-year veteran, Janae McDonald, a 29-year veteran, Mark DiGenio, a 27-year veteran, and Michael Minor, an 18-year veteran.

The four former officers charged included former Capt. Nashid Akil, who served for 22 years before resigning in 2023, and who founded the youth boxing program.

The others were identified as George Gee, a 29-year veteran who resigned earlier this year, Robyn Gee, a 24-year veteran who resigned in 2024, and LaCarmela Fortune, a 25-year veteran who also resigned earlier this year. All but Minor were assigned to the 22nd District.

"I am deeply troubled by this entire situation, as all Philadelphia police officers are expected to maintain the highest level of professional and ethical standards," Bethel said in a statement. "When that trust is compromised, we must act decisively."

The commissioner said the active-duty officers had been reassigned to administrative duty since the investigation began in 2023.