84-year-old man struck, killed by car while crossing road in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

An 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, police said.

Just after 6 p.m. Bensalem police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck by a dark blue Porsche on Brownsville Road, near Oak Avenue. When officers arrived they found an adult male lying on the road with severe head injuries and no vital signs, police said.

Medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Martin Thompson of Trevose in Bucks County.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Thompson remained at the scene, police said.

Authorities said Thompson was crossing Brownsville Road when the Porsche was approaching the intersection. Police said another vehicle turning left from Oak Avenue onto Brownsville Road obstructed the Porsche driver's view, preventing them from seeing him before the collision.

Police said there is no indication the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and speed does not appear to have been a factor.

Chopper 3 was over the scene in Bensalem and spotted the dark blue Porsche with damage to its windshield.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant video footage to call (215) 633-3719.