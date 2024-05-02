Why is Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks Game 6 starting at 9 p.m.?

Sixers fans breathe sigh of relief after overtime win in Game 5 against New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a thrilling finish in Game 5 thanks to some late-game heroics from Tyrese Maxey, Game 6 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will be on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

But, the tip-off for Game 6 will be much later than the usual start time for an east coast game.

The Sixers and Knicks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. -- and it could start even later because NBA games rarely begin on time. Here's what you need to know ahead of Game 6.

Why is 76ers-Knicks Game 6 starting at 9 p.m.?

Two NBA games are scheduled for Thursday night.

At 6:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 before Sixers-Knicks.

If the Pacers beat the Bucks and former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday night, the series would be over and Sixers-Knicks would be starting at 7:30 p.m.

In other words, Rivers still isn't helping the Sixers fans at all, even after he got fired.

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, center, shoots over New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) and Miles McBride as Joel Embiid, left, watches during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. The 76ers won 112-106 in overtime. Frank Franklin II / AP

How to watch 76ers-Knicks Game 6

Game 6 between the Sixers and Knicks will air on TNT nationally and on NBC Sports Philadelphia locally.

If you don't have cable, fans can stream the game through a subscription to SlingTV and other various streaming services.

76ers fans upset about start time

Sixers fans voiced their frustration with the 9 p.m. start time ahead of the game on Wednesday.

"It would be way better if it was 6 o'clock or 7 o'clock because then I think they could stay up," Evan Turney, of South Philly, said. "But even 9 o'clock is a tough one for people who have to work the next morning."

And hoops fans also complained about the news, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, on social media.

"Adam Silver should be impeached for scheduling Thursday's Knicks-Sixers game at 9 PM," @TheClemReport wrote on X.

"When you're over 35 and realize game six doesn't start until 9 p.m.," @CogginToboggan wrote on X.

Big names call on Sixers fans to fill arena

After Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4, big names like Charles Barkley and Dawn Staley have called on Sixers fans not to sell their tickets for Thursday night.

"Philadelphia, c'mon man. I'm so disappointed in you guys," Barkley said. "Can y'all stop those rugrats from New York, coming down, taking over the Wells Fargo. Hey, I cannot wait for the game Thursday, but it was embarrassing last week. It was embarrassing last week."

Sixers ownership and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin even bought more than 2,000 tickets for fans ahead of Game 6 on Wednesday. Rubin posted on X that the tickets will go to first responders, healthcare professionals and other Philly-based organizations.

What happened in 76ers-Knicks Game 5?

If not for Maxey, there would be no Game 6.

It appeared the Sixers were going to be eliminated, but Maxey saved the season.

The 23-year-old All-Star guard scored 46 points, including seven in the final 25 seconds to force overtime, and helped the Sixers get the win.

Maxey said encouragement from Sixers guard Buddy Hield helped him in the victory Tuesday night as he torched the Knicks in front of celebrities like Cardi B, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, Patrick Ewing, among others.

"I was on the bench and I was really upset, I was really upset with myself," Maxey said. "Missed those three free throws, turned the ball over. And Buddy Hield just kind of grabbed me and said 'Listen, dude, you know what you can do. Go out there and make up for it.' I really do appreciate Buddy for that. I know it's going to go unnoticed, but it was big time of him."

If the Sixers win, when will Game 7 be played?

With a win on Thursday night, the Sixers would force a Game 7.

Game 7 would be played on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City and start at 7 p.m.

The winner of the Sixers-Knicks series will play either the Bucks or Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.