Dawn Staley urges Sixers ticket holders to not sell their Game 6 seats to Knicks fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers season ticket holders, Dawn Staley has the following message for you:

"DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans!"

The North Philadelphia native and former Temple University women's basketball coach took to social media Tuesday night after the 76ers' dramatic overtime win against the Knicks in Game 5, calling on season ticket holders to keep their seats out of the hands of New Yorkers.

I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans….season tickets holders DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans….I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKERS to Knicks fans! Pour into our @sixers! We can really do this ish man!!! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 1, 2024

"I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans," she posted on X. "We can really do this ish man!!!"

The current South Carolina women's basketball coach, who recently won her third NCAA championship title with the Gamecocks, has flaunted her Sixers fandom during Round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. On Sunday, April 28, Staley picked up some Sixers swag at Mitchell and Ness before ringing the bell ahead of Game 4 in Philadelphia.

Staley was pictured courtside next to fellow Philly royalty Dr. J and Allen Iverson ahead of that game, which the 76ers ended up losing 97-92.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Joel Embiid said he was disappointed Wells Fargo Center was packed with Knicks fans.

"I love our fans, but it was unfortunate. I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing," Embiid said of how the home fans appeared to be outnumbered Sunday night.

Now the Sixers faithful have another chance to step up for the team when Game 6 comes back to Philadelphia Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Sixers tickets still available for Game 6

On Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, the cheapest Verified Fan Resale tickets are listed for $151 in Wells Fargo Center's Assembly Room. These tickets are standing room only, though the Assembly Room does have lounge seating.

For fans who prefer traditional seats, tickets start at $180 in section 219A and go up to nearly $17,000 for courtside seats.

On StubHub, tickets start at $137 and go up to nearly $14,000 to sit courtside.