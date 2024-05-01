Charles Barkley calls on Philadelphia 76ers fans to pack Wells Fargo Center ahead of Game 6 vs. New York Knicks

Sixers fans breathe sigh of relief after overtime win in Game 5 against New York

Sixers fans breathe sigh of relief after overtime win in Game 5 against New York

Sixers fans breathe sigh of relief after overtime win in Game 5 against New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Charles Barkley said he wants Philadelphia 76ers fans to pack the Wells Fargo Center for Game 6 against the Knicks Thursday night and "stop those rugrats from New York" from taking over the arena.

Barkley, the former Sixers star and current TV analyst for TNT and CBS Sports, said in a video sent to CBS Philadelphia's Ukee Washington that he was "disappointed" in Philly fans after Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4 on Sunday.

"Philadelphia, c'mon man. I'm so disappointed in you guys," Barkley said. "Can y'all stop those rugrats from New York, coming down, taking over the Wells Fargo. Hey, I cannot wait for the game Thursday, but it was embarrassing last week. It was embarrassing last week."

Barkley isn't the only high-profile name to call on Sixers fans to pack the Wells Fargo Center following Sunday's invasion by New York.

North Philly native Dawn Staley, the University of South Carolina women's basketball coach, urged Sixers season ticket holders to not sell their tickets following Tyrese Maxey's heroics in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Sixers ownership and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin bought more than 2,000 tickets for fans ahead of Game 6 on Wednesday. Rubin posted on X that the tickets will go to first responders, healthcare professionals and other Philly-based organizations.

76ers center Joel Embiid was frustrated after Knicks fans took over the arena in Game 4, and Barkley wants fans to "rise up" on Thursday night for the reigning MVP and the rest of the squad.

"You got Joel Embiid out there playing on one leg," Barkley said. "You got my man Maxey balling out, those kids are trying hard. Do not let those rugrats from New York come and take over the Wells Fargo Center tomorrow night, get it done."