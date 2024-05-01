Philadelphia 76ers ownership, Michael Rubin buy thousands of tickets for fans for Game 6 vs. New York Knicks

Sixers fans breathe sigh of relief after overtime win in Game 5 against New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia 76ers ownership and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin bought more than 2,000 tickets to give out to fans ahead of Game 6 against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.

Rubin wrote on X that he, Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman will be giving the tickets to first responders, healthcare professionals and other Philly-based organizations.

"Let's go Sixers — we can do this!!" the former Sixers minority owner wrote in part.

Josh Harris, David Blitzer, @david_adelman and I just bought more than 2,000 tix for Sixers Game 6 - we absolutely CANNOT let Knicks fans take over our arena again!!! Giving them to first responders, health care professionals and other local Philadelphia-based organizations once… https://t.co/HQkOWJpHgB — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 1, 2024

Sixers ownership is trying to pack fans in the Wells Fargo Center after Knicks fans invaded the arena during Game 4's loss on Sunday.

Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4, a 97-92 loss, and had some profanity-laced chants for Sixers star Joel Embiid.

Embiid voiced his frustration following the loss and said he had "never seen" something like that before during his time in Philly.

On Tuesday night, North Philly native and head coach of the University of South Carolina women's basketball team Dawn Staley urged Sixers season ticket holders to not sell their tickets.

"I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans," she posted on X. "We can really do this ish man!!!"

I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans….season tickets holders DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans….I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKERS to Knicks fans! Pour into our @sixers! We can really do this ish man!!! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 1, 2024

Game 6 wouldn't be happening if it weren't for the heroics of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey late in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

Maxey erupted for 46 points in the 112-106 overtime win and to force a Game 6. The 23-year-old Sixers guard scored seven points in the final 25 seconds of regulation, including a 3-pointer from the logo at Madison Square Garden, to force overtime, and dished nine assists and grabbed five rebounds.

Maxey said encouragement from Sixers guard Buddy Hield helped him during the run at the end of the game.

Game 6 of the Sixers-Knicks series will tip-off at 9 p.m. Thursday.