76ers: Mike Foster Jr. promoted, Charlie Brown Jr. waived

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 76ers announce they have waived Charlie Brown Jr. to make room for a two-year contract for Michael Foster Jr. 

Brown Jr. played for the 76ers and its NBA affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats.

Brown Jr. played in 19 games and made two starts for the 76ers throughout the 2021-22 season. The Pennsylvania native played in each of the team's four preseason contests this season. 

The 19-year-old Michael Foster Jr. played in 15 games during the G League Ignite tour in 2021-22, averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds in 31.2 minutes.  

Philadelphia's roster stands at 16 players (including two-way players). 

They will meet the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

October 16, 2022

