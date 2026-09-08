First look at new 76ers, Flyers arena in South Philadelphia unveiled in new renderings

Get excited, Philly sports fans: a first look at the future home of the Philadelphia Flyers, Sixers and the still-to-come WNBA team was unveiled Tuesday.

The Sixers have released renderings of what they're calling the Philly Arena, set to be built on the site of the old Spectrum and completed by 2030, pending regulatory approvals.

A rendering of the new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers, Flyers and WNBA team, set to be completed in 2030. Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers and Flyers say this is a joint venture between Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Comcast Spectacor, the teams' respective owners.

The builders hope to break ground in early 2027, pending approvals from City Council and the city.

Design firm Populous and architect Moody Nolan were selected for the arena project. The arena takes inspiration from the Spectrum while reimagining it with modern design sensibilities.

Comcast owns the naming rights to the arena, which has yet to receive a formal name.

A website has been set up for the arena proposal, called ThePhillyArena.com.

Earlier this year, the city's four major sports teams joined with PennDOT and Live! Casino in a new infrastructure plan to improve traffic around the sports complex.