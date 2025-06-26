SWAT officers arrest man after fatal shooting in Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven

A man who Philadelphia police believe fatally shot another man inside a Tacony 7-Eleven on Thursday is now in custody. SWAT units surrounded a home in the neighborhood hours after the shooting, and made an arrest before 10 a.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

Before 9 a.m., images from Chopper 3 showed an armored vehicle and multiple SWAT officers in body armor near a home in the area of Keystone Street and Longshore Avenue. Police believed the suspect in the 7-Eleven shooting was in that area.

A neighbor said the man was not in the home but was sitting in his truck nearby when officers approached the vehicle and made the arrest.

Hours earlier, around 7:07 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven store on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue. A man had been shot in the head there and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics at 7:15 a.m., police said.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Around 7:44 a.m., officers were called to the 7000 block of Tulip Street, a few blocks away, and searched for the shooter.

Several police vehicles were at the store Thursday morning, and the parking lot was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

A witness, Chris Mullins, said the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the store.

"The guy opened the door, coming out, and they started yelling and screaming. Then they turned around and went back in and started fighting. One thing led to another … he shot him towards the back of the store," Mullins said.

A neighbor said residents have told each other what they believe sparked the shooting inside the store.

"They said that it was a fella and girl. And the guy said 'Oh, you touched my wife or my girlfriend,' and then it escalated from there. It was just, I guess, too much heat for too many days, and ... [tempers] short," a neighbor said.

The suspect arrested is a local business owner, the neighbor said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.