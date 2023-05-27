63-year-old woman dead after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia: police

Digital Brief: May 27, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 27, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is in custody after a fatal shooting in the Morrell Park neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia Saturday, police say.

A 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene of 3300 Kayford Circle and police say the woman was shot once in the stomach and once in the chest. They say the incident happened inside a living room.

Officials say they found a gun on the scene and a motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.