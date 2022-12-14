Watch CBS News
Local News

6 men charged with sex crimes in Delco undercover sting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Six men are charged with child sex crimes in Delaware County after an undercover sting. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced charges against Joseph Fahy, Laurence Tom, Stephen Maghandy-Taghap, Tyler Wilder, Daniel Thurman-Miller and Andrew Chang on Wednesday. 

The district attorney says undercover agents assumed the identity of a minor online or on social media sites. 

Each man allegedly arranged to meet the minor to engage in sexual activity. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 6:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.