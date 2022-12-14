6 men charged with sex crimes in Delco undercover sting
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Six men are charged with child sex crimes in Delaware County after an undercover sting. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced charges against Joseph Fahy, Laurence Tom, Stephen Maghandy-Taghap, Tyler Wilder, Daniel Thurman-Miller and Andrew Chang on Wednesday.
The district attorney says undercover agents assumed the identity of a minor online or on social media sites.
Each man allegedly arranged to meet the minor to engage in sexual activity.
