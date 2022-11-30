Watch CBS News
Local News

5th bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 30, 2022 (A.M.)
Digital Brief: Nov. 30, 2022 (A.M.) 02:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fifth bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Wednesday.

City officials confirmed a bus arrived around 10 a.m. It's unclear how many people were aboard the bus at this time, but some of them were taken to a welcoming facility and offered services including health screenings, food and water and legal services.

Two buses arrived on Friday at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 11:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.