Man shot dead in Wynnefield driveway, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is shot dead in a driveway in the Wynnfield section of Philadelphia. Police say they found the man on the 1800 block of 52nd Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. 

No word yet on a suspect or a motive, but police do believe this shooting was targeted.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 5:31 AM

