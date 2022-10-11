Man shot dead in Wynnefield driveway, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is shot dead in a driveway in the Wynnfield section of Philadelphia. Police say they found the man on the 1800 block of 52nd Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
No word yet on a suspect or a motive, but police do believe this shooting was targeted.
