5 questions Eagles must answer for Week 12 showdown with Bills: How does get A.J. Brown get back to normal?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 9-1, a two-game lead in the loss column over the top contenders in the league. Philadelphia has started its gauntlet of a schedule with wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, reaching the halfway point of this six-game stretch with the Buffalo Bills up next.

This matchup will feature the NFL's two leaders in total touchdowns with Josh Allen (29) and Jalen Hurts (24), the first meeting between the two star quarterbacks -- widely considered two of the top-five quarterbacks in the league. This is also a reunion for Sean McDermott, who spent 13 seasons as a coach for the Eagles and will be a head coach against Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time.

The Bills (6-5) are fighting for their playoff lives in a crowded AFC playoff picture. The Eagles still look to hold a two-game lead in the race for home-field advantage heading into their two biggest games of the year against the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

These are the questions the Eagles have to answer ahead of their showdown with the Bills:

1. Can the Eagles get off to a fast start?

The Eagles are one of the better first quarter teams in the NFL, ranking fifth in points scored (63) heading into Week 12. Their 6.3 points per quarter in the first quarter is fifth in the NFL and their 13.1-point average in the first half is eighth in the league. Philadelphia only averages 80 yards in the first quarter, ranking toward the middle of the pack in the league (17th).

Jalen Hurts gets off to an okay start in the first quarter, completing 75.9% of his passes (fifth in the NFL) with two touchdowns and an interception for a 96.6 rating (15th in the NFL). Getting off to a fast start is imperative for the Eagles when looking at how Josh Allen performs when trailing.

Allen completes 66.3% of his passes with seven touchdowns to six interceptions and an 87.5 passer rating when trailing (11th in the NFL). If the Eagles want to get the turnover-prone Allen, getting him and the Bills behind early is a good strategy.

2. How will Eagles get A.J. Brown

Brown had just one catch for eight yards in the Eagles' win over the Chiefs on a season-low four targets. The catches and receiving yards were both season lows as well. The Chiefs made it a focus to shut down Brown on the outside with the absence of Dallas Goedert (forearm), leaving it to DeVonta Smith (six catches, 99 yards) to carry the receiving game.

"That was something that they have shown on film," Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said Friday. "We had a huge third and six conversions where DeVonta -- he motioned to a bunch and got a little option route open in the middle where they actually had a double on A.J. and a double on Smitty, and we found a way to get those guys freed up and they made a fantastic play between Jalen (Hurts) and DeVonta."

"It definitely is a huge positive when teams do try to double the player or try to put their attention on the players that we have the ability to create some other matchups as well," Johnson said.

The Birds will look to Brown for more stellar catches Sunday. Friday's injury report lists Smith, who has a knee injury, and says he did not participate in practice.

Don't expect different coverage with Brown this week because of the Bills' banged-up secondary, thanks to Sean McDermott having the same philosophy as Steve Spagnuolo (both Jim Johnson disciples). The Bills are banged up in the secondary regardless.

Cornerback Dane Jackson (concussion) and safety Taylor Rapp (neck) are out. Safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and cornerback Cam Lewis (shoulder) are "day-to-day," but will play while cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) cleared protocol. Rasul Douglas is expected to start next to Christian Benford at cornerback, with Kalir Elam and Tre'Davious White on injured reserve.

This would be a good week to force feed Brown with how injured the Bills' secondary is. Expect targets early and often.

3. How will defense adjust to Joe Brady's new-look offense?

Talked to Darius Slay about the change of coordinators this week and he seemed to downplay the situation. The Bills did display a more conservative offense in Brady's debut, with the lone turnover on a Hail Mary attempt and taking points when they were available (1 for 4 in the red zone, but scored each time).

How does this affect the Eagles' defense?

"It's hard to just plug in a new game plan, new game style," Slay said. "I'm sure he got his. They probably have a different emphasis on what he'd like to do. They only have one game under their belt."

With such a small sample size, the coaches will have their hands full seeing the different tendencies. The players will adjust as the game goes on.

4. Will the run game keep up the momentum from Kansas City?

The Eagles' run game had a huge night against the Chiefs compared to recent weeks, rushing for 114 yards and averaging 4.2 yards per carry. D'Andre Swift finished with 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, certainly benefitting from the return of Cam Jurgens at right guard and Jalen Hurts being a threat to run with the bone bruise in his knee healed.

The Bills are 16th in run defense (110.4 yards per game), but 29th in yards per carry allowed (4.5). This appears to be an opportunity for Swift to have another huge game, yet he'll need help from Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott to get the most production. Gainwell and Scott combined for nine yards on three carries last week, essentially not a factor in the offense.

That has to change this week, or perhaps Hurts will create some more running lanes with the RPO.

5. Is Quez Watkins returning this week?

The Eagles list Watkins as questionable for Sunday, two days after opening the 21-day practice window for the fourth-year receiver. While Watkins does add a dimension to the offense as a field stretcher, the Eagles may have passed him by as the No. 3 wide receiver in favor of Julio Jones.

Watkins may not be ready to return anyway. The Eagles would have to activate Watkins to the 53-man roster before he's eligible to play. That decision could come Saturday.

Thanks to Derek Barnett's release, there is a spot open on the roster. That spot could be for Watkins, but the Eagles could give him another week to get back to 100%. His playing time may be significantly reduced if he returns.