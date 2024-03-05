San Francisco 49ers safety, Trenton native Ji'Ayir Brown honored with key to city

49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown, the pride of Trenton, gets key to city

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) - San Francisco 49ers safety and Trenton Central High School grad Ji'Ayir Brown received the keys to the city of Trenton on Monday.

New Jersey's capital honored Brown, who also goes by the nickname "Tig," in a ceremony Monday on the steps of Trenton City Hall.

A banner hung on the building City Hall read "Congratulations Ji'Ayir Brown on dreams fulfilled...we are proud of you!" The banner was flanked by golden balloons with Brown's No. 27.

Trenton gave the keys to the city to a hometown hero who made a Super Bowl appearance in his rookie season.

"God has been great in my life, I've been blessed with so much," Brown said. "From my family, all y'all my family, everybody here is my family, to my athletic ability."

Speakers including Brown's high school coach mentioned multiple career accolades including Brown winning defensive MVP at the Rose Bowl and his interception on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII.

Brown played at Penn State for three years before the 49ers grabbed him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.