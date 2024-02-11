Watch CBS News
Trenton's Ji'Ayir Brown intercepts Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown's Super Bowl dreams began on New Jersey HS fields.
San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown's Super Bowl dreams began on New Jersey HS fields. 01:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ji'Ayir Brown, a Trenton native, intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes early in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night. 

So far, Brown has five tackles and a pass deflection to go along with his interception as the San Francisco 49ers lead Kansas City, 10-3. 

Brown, who played football at Lackawanna College before Penn State University, was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Niners. 

But before his turn on the big stage, Brown got his start playing football in New Jersey.

Brown starred at Trenton Central High School and his coaches knew he was going to be a special player. 

"His junior year, I was really looking at him, like 'Wow, he could be special,'" Trenton Central High School Assistant Coach Chris Franco told CBS Philadelphia earlier this month. 

Before the Super Bowl, Brown had 10 total tackles, which ranked tied for fourth on the team, in San Fran's two postseason games. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 9:16 PM EST

