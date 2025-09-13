Philadelphia adaptive rower powers to victory, finds strength in 42nd annual Bayada Regatta

The country's longest running adaptive rowing competition took place in Pennsauken on Saturday.

The 42nd annual Bayada Regatta was held on the Cooper River and it gives athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to be their best on and off the water.

In a boat on the water — this what Philadelphia native Emma Eshelman calls her safe space. And in her years as an adaptive rower, it's also the place where she's discovered confidence in the heat of competition.

"I'm just like everybody else just with a small difference," Eshelman said. "Yes, it does affect me, but it doesn't stop me from doing what I want to do."

Eschelman says she deals with what is the equivalent of a trans metatarsal amputation, meaning she's missing the front half of her right foot.

She says adaptive rowing, which is a form of the sport for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, has helped her in so many ways.

"It's impacted my life because I never thought of it as a disability. I knew I was different from everyone else but it's never disabled me from doing anything," Eschelman said.

And she's proving that once again by winning one of her two races at this year's Bayada Regatta.

Eschelman joined dozens of other adaptive rowers for the race which took place on the Cooper River after moving from the Schuylkill in 2025.

She says the event is about more than just competition.

"They make me feel as though, there is nothing wrong with me even though I know there is not but some people have made me feel that way, and they hype me up for everything I do, and they make me feel good about myself no matter what," she said.

It was a day that was less about the races and more about making a difference.