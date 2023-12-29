Watch CBS News
Vandalism at Masjid Al-Jamia mosque in West Philadelphia under investigation: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating vandalism targeting the Masjid Al-Jamia mosque in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning on the 4200 block of Walnut Street.

A man in a red coat and blue jeans was captured on surveillance video.

He wrote phrases including "Give peace a chance" and other symbols, including a Star of David, on the doors and walls of the mosque.

CHAIR-Philadelphia called on police to investigate the vandalism as a hate crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
